Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Wayfair stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,524. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

