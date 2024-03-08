Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $601.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.83.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

