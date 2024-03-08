Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRSH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Freshworks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,030 shares of company stock worth $14,048,507. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.5 %

FRSH stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.93. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

