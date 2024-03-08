Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

