Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

BATS:HSRT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Hartford AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

