HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

