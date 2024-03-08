Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.40. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 7,925 shares traded.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

