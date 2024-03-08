Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,667,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,680,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920 over the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLI opened at $124.11 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

