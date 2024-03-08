Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 483 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,049,723.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 167,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $35.11 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAA

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.