Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 883,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,545,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,456,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,545,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,456,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,278 shares of company stock worth $1,100,766. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $971.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

