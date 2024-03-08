Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,979 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Premier Financial by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier Financial by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $726.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

