Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 120.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 12,627.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Stock Up 5.5 %

PRTS stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

