Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $345,000 Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 69.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 40.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $6,366,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 262.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Banc of California by 414.6% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 190,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 153,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

