Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $351,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

