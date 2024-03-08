Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $40.22 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $524.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

