Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,407,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,989,000 after purchasing an additional 583,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

