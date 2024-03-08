Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 166,219 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,219 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.