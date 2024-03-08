Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,970 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

James River Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

