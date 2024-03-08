Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 150.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 187,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

