Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $383.61

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.61 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 395.50 ($5.02). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 778,575 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,647.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.89.

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

