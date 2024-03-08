Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,188,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $17,405,030.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRK-A opened at $605,560.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583,423.82.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.