Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Purchases 234,194 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

