Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,022 shares of company stock worth $2,043,412. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.7 %

IBP stock opened at $241.32 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

