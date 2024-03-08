Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ESS Tech were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 188,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.64. ESS Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

