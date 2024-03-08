Invesco Ltd. Buys 17,224 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 222.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

