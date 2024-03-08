Invesco Ltd. Sells 32,384 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 over the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

