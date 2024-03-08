Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

