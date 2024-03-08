iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 141.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

