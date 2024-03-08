Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.79. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.97.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

