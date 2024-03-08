Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JSML. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5,331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 961,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7,707.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000.

JSML stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

