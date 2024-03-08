Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

