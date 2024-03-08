JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $56,120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $71,389,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

