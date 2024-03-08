JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.50

Shares of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.84). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 31,267 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.50.
About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
