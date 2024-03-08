JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Get BOX alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.43%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.