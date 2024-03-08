Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.81. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 5,358 shares changing hands.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.