Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.81. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 5,358 shares changing hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

