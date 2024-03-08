Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.49. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 386,776 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
