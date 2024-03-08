Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.49. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 386,776 shares changing hands.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 209,674 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.