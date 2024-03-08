Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 234,194 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,069,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $43,541,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

