Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $291.23 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

