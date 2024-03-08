LPL Financial LLC Acquires 65,328 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

