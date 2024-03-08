LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,054 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,720,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

