LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lumentum by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $17,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

