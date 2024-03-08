LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 92.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 176,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $292,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 55,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

