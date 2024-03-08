LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

