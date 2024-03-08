LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,005 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 73.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

