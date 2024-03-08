LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,580 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

