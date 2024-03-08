LPL Financial LLC Buys 30,223 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 21.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Unity Software by 18.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,293 shares of company stock valued at $17,220,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE U opened at $27.34 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

