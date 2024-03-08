LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,597 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SIGI opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

