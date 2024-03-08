LPL Financial LLC Buys 47,558 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEFS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

