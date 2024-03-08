LPL Financial LLC Buys 82,703 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,060,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,510,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,915,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCW stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

