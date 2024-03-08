LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

